New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections in Delhi, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) about the recent attacks on the party chief Arvind Kejriwal during the election campaign, said party sources on Friday.

AAP has alleged that Arvind Kejriwal was attacked several times during the election campaigning for the upcoming assembly polls in Delhi.

On Thursday, Kejriwal alleged that some cadres of the opposition candidate entered his public meeting in Hari Nagar and attacked his car.

"Today in Hari Nagar, the police allowed the opposition candidate's men to enter my public meeting and then attacked my car. All this is happening on Amit Shah's orders. Amit Shah has made the Delhi Police the personal army of the BJP," Kejriwal said on X.

Last week, the AAP national convenor also claimed that he was attacked by alleged BJP workers during his campaign rally.

Recently, the Punjab Police has also withdrawn its security for AAP chief Kejriwal after instructions from the Election Commission of India and the Delhi Police.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav on Thursday said that they have withdrawn components of the Punjab Police deployed for the security of Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi condemned the withdrawal of Punjab Police security for Kejriwal and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of "playing with the life" of the former CM.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, and the counting of votes is set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seats. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections by winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while the BJP got only three and eight seats in these elections. (ANI)

