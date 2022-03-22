Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 22 (ANI): Punjab Power and PWD Minister Harbhajan Singh said on Tuesday that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state will fulfil promises made during the campaign for assembly polls.

Assuming the charge of his office here at Civil Secretariat, Harbhajan Singh said that the state government "will revive the pristine glory of the state and will uplift the downtrodden sections of the society".

Also Read | Delhi SEC Likely To Decide on Civic Body Polls in Second Week of April, Say Sources.

Talking with media persons, Harbhajan Singh said the state government will work to provide employment and eradicate drug addiction.

He also said that historical buildings direly needed maintenance and he will take care of these on a priority basis.

Also Read | Birbhum Violence: Home Ministry Seeks Report From West Bengal Government on Killing of 8 People in Birbhum.

Harbhajan Singh, MLA from Jandiala Assembly constituency, had become an Excise and Taxation Officer in 2012 and took voluntary retirement from the post of ETO in 2017. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)