New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) The BJP on Sunday hit out at the ruling-AAP in Delhi alleging that it did not build any hospital and flyover during its rule between 2015 and 2019.

Citing replies to two RTI queries filed in 2019 by Tejpal Singh, a city resident seeking information about healthcare and infrastructure initiatives by the Delhi government, the BJP's national media in-charge and chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said, that by making "false" claims about development works, the AAP has cheated people of the national capital.

"It (RTI replies) exposes the false claims of the AAP government and brings its bitter reality in front of the people that it even didn't initiate construction of a single hospital or flyover during the tenure of its government in the national capital."

According to Bulani, the Directorate of Health Services, Delhi, said that "according to information available in Hospital cell of DGHS, it is informed that no new hospital has been commissioned under Delhi government, during the period from April 2015 to 31st March 2019."

In another reply, the Public Works Department of Delhi government said it has not undertaken any flyover construction work in the national capital between April 1, 2015, to 31st March, 2019, the BJP leader said.

The AAP has won two successive assembly elections in Delhi with massive majority, decimating both the BJP and Congress.

