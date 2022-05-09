Jalandhar, May 9 (PTI) Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday said the AAP-led government in the state would give a big push to the industry so that its dwindling economy could be revived, paving a way for holistic development in all sectors.

While interacting with the industrialists of Doaba region regarding 'Janta Budget' here, the Finance Minister said each and every suggestion being received for the budget would be meticulously examined to be incorporated in the state's fiscal document.

The minister also emphasised the need to further strengthen the industrialisation in the region, which was the backbone of development and growth, besides creating job opportunities for youngsters, according to an official release.

He said the AAP government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would sympathetically listen to all the issues pertaining to industry as well as taking requisite steps to resolve all such issues within a minimal time.

The industrialists and traders welcomed the state government's initiative of seeking suggestions from all sections of the society for the state budget 2022-23.

The minister also assured them that their valuable suggestion would be immensely helpful for the state to bring out a people-oriented budget.

Referring to some of the issues being faced by the industry as highlighted by the industrialists, Cheema reiterated that their demands and concerns would be sorted out shortly so that the industry could be further strengthened.

Lashing out at the previous governments, the minister said during the last 25 years, no adequate heed was given to industry, consequently, industry suffered a lot and also said the industrial focal points lacked basic amenities.

He said now the AAP-government would give a fillip to the industry, besides establishing new infrastructure as per the current needs.

The minister also stated that anyone could send suggestions regarding the budget at portal "http://finance.Punjab.gov.in"finance.Punjab.gov.in and they can also submit these with their MLAs or deputy commissioners.

