India News | AAP in Punjab Orders Private Schools to Refund Fees Increased Beyond 5%: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Welcoming Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann's landmark decision to curb arbitrary fee hikes by private schools, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said Punjab has become the first state in the country to take decisive action against the unchecked profiteering of private educational institutions.

He highlighted that the Bhagwant Mann Government has ordered private schools to refund any fee increase exceeding 5%, providing major relief to lakhs of parents burdened by rising education costs.

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The AAP Chief noted that the AAP Government had previously compelled private schools in Delhi to roll back unjustified fee hikes, and Punjab is now following the same pro-people model.

He said that while the government is transforming and strengthening government schools, it is equally committed to protecting students in private schools from excessive and arbitrary fees. Arvind Kejriwal added that Punjab has set an example for the entire country and that similar measures should be adopted nationwide to rein in the arbitrary practices of private schools.

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In a video message, AAP National Convenor said, "The AAP Government in Punjab has taken a very important decision. Two days ago, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann announced that a new law will soon be introduced under which no private school will be allowed to increase fees by more than 5 per cent in a year. This cap will include all charges such as tuition fees, library fees, development fees and every other category of fees. No school will be permitted to increase the overall fee burden by more than 5% annually."

Highlighting a key provision of the proposed law, Kejriwal said, "The most significant aspect is that private schools that have increased fees beyond the permissible limit during the last three years will have to refund the excess amount to parents. For example, if a school has increased fees by 50% over the last three years, it will have to refund 35 per cent of that amount."

Calling the move unprecedented, Kejriwal said, "Has anything like this ever happened in the history of India, where a private school has been required to refund money directly to parents? This happened earlier in Delhi when the AAP Government ensured that arbitrarily increased fees were returned. The same is now going to happen in Punjab."

Emphasising the Punjab Government's commitment to education, the AAP Chief noted, "Every parent dreams of giving the best possible education to their children. On the one hand, we are transforming government schools in Punjab. Today, Punjab has overtaken Kerala and emerged as the number one state in the country in the field of education."

Kejriwal added that the government was equally committed to protecting families whose children study in private schools. "Not all private schools are bad, but some institutions impose excessive and unjustified fee hikes, creating a huge financial burden on parents. This decision is a major step towards providing relief to both parents and students."

Stating that the issue extends beyond Punjab, Kejriwal said, "The arbitrary practices of private schools must be curbed across the country. What Punjab has done should become a model for the entire nation. Similar laws should be implemented everywhere to protect parents from unfair fee hikes and ensure accountability in the education sector." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)