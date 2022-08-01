Jammu, Aug 1 (PTI) AAP leader Harsh Dev Singh targeted the BJP government on Monday over what he called "uncertainty" about holding of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

"While the conduct of assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh by the end of this year is a known fact and repeatedly highlighted in the media and elsewhere, the restoration of democracy in J&K continues to remain mired in uncertainty," Singh, a former minister of Jammu and Kashmir, said.

Also Read | MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022: Registration Begins For 2557 Draftsman And Other Posts At peb.mp.gov.in; Check Details Here.

He alleged that the continuation of the BJP's "proxy rule" in Jammu and Kashmir for the last four years was "undemocratic and amounted to subversion of constitutional guarantees" to the people of the Union territory.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader sought early conduct of assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | ITR Filing: New Record of Over 72.42 Lakh ITRs Filed On A Single Day, 5.83 Crore IT Returns Filed Till July 31.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)