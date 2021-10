Amritsar, Oct 16 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday paid obeisance at the holy shrine of Sri Ram Tirath Dham to seek blessings of Lord Valmiki during his visit to Punjab.

Lord Valmiki was the author of Hindu epic Ramayana.

Sisodia, who reached Amritsar from Delhi here, was greeted by AAP Punjab senior leader and Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema, State General Secretary Harchand Singh Barsat, former DIG Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, State Joint Secretary Ashok Talwar, President Amritsar Urban Jeevanjot Kaur and other local leaders at Amritsar Airport, from where he reached Ram Tirath Dham.

Arriving at the holy shrine, Sisodia bowed before the idol of Lord Valmiki and prayed for the peace and prosperity of Punjab.

He said, “Lord Valmiki was an ocean of divine wisdom, who has recorded the life and history of Shri Ramchandra ji, the avatar of Treta. He has come to this holy place and prayed for the prosperity, progress and communal harmony of Punjab and its people."

