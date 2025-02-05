New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Wednesday expressed confidence in the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) chances in Delhi Assembly polls, citing their hard work, truth, and honesty. He said that the people of Delhi will recognize AAP's efforts in improving the city's health and education systems, as well as addressing basic issues like electricity, water, and healthcare.

While urging Delhi citizens to make their voices heard in the ongoing Assembly elections. He appealed to the people to come out and cast their votes, emphasizing the importance of participating in this "great festival of democracy."

"I appeal to people to come out of their homes and cast their votes and participate in this great festival of democracy. Aam Aadmi Party has fought the elections with a lot of hard work, with truth and honesty...I am confident that this time too we will be successful in getting the love and blessings of the people and will once again be engaged in the service of Delhi."

The AAP MP is optimistic that his party will emerge victorious, thanks to their track record of delivering results. He emphasized that Delhi's citizens will vote for a party that has demonstrated its commitment to the city's development and has made a positive impact on their lives.

"People of Delhi will vote for a good health system and, a good education system, keeping in mind basic issues like electricity, water, education, and health and will vote for a party which has shown its work, whose work has made Delhi happy... I see Aam Aadmi Party having an upper hand," he said.

Chadha's appeal comes as the AAP seeks to retain power in Delhi. The party has been highlighting its achievements in various sectors, including education, healthcare, and infrastructure development.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded a slow voter turnout of 8.10 per cent as of 9 am in the single-phase Delhi assembly elections, as per the Election Commission of India.

North East district of Delhi recorded the highest turnout of 10.70 per cent among all districts of the national capital followed by South West district with 9.34 per cent.

The New Delhi district recorded a sluggish turnout of 6.51 per cent.

As per the ECI, the Central district recorded a turnout of 6.67 per cent, East 8.21 per cent, North 7.12 per cent, North West 7.66 per cent, Shahdara 8.92 per cent, South 8.43 per cent, South East 8.36 per cent and West 6.76 per cent.

Polling for 70 assembly seats of Delhi and by-polls for two seats, one each of Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh began on Wednesday morning. Voting commenced at 7.00 am today.

Voters cast their ballots amid tight security in all seats.

In Delhi, the prominent contested constituencies include New Delhi, Jangpura, Kalkaji, Ohkla, Mustafabad, Bijwasan, Kasturba Nagar, Greater Kailash, Patparganj, etc.

The New Delhi seat sees a high-profile three-way contest with former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), BJP's Parvesh Verma, and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit (son of former CM Sheila Dikshit).

These elections are high-stakes elections for AAP, BJP and Congress, as, AAP is hoping to retain its power for the third term while the BJP is eyeing to regain power after almost 27 years.

Congress which once ruled the state for 15 years has struggled to claim even a seat in the 2015 and 2020 elections. In this election, the party is hoping for a return.

AAP, which currently holds more than 60 seats in the 70-seat assembly, seeks re-election based on its previous terms' achievements. The counting of votes will take place on February 8. (ANI)

