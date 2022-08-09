Malappuram, Aug 9 (PTI) A local Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has complained of being attacked by ruling CPI(M) workers at the office of a village panchayat in this north Kerala district, the visuals of which went viral on social media platforms.

Sawad Alipra, the Wandoor assembly constituency convenor of AAP and an RTI activist, alleged that he was assaulted at the Mampad panchayat office by a group of people led by Marxist party leader and president of the panchayat Srinivasan on Sunday evening.

As the visuals went viral on social media, several people came out criticising the ruling party workers over the incident.

Alipra, a former local secretary of the CPI(M) before joining the AAP, said he went to the panchayat to know the status of the two complaints that he had filed earlier regarding some local issues.

"I was beaten up on my face and dragged at the office without any provocation. They kicked me out of the gate," he told TV channels on Tuesday.

He said one of his party colleagues, who accompanied him, managed to take the visuals of the assault in his mobile phone and otherwise the incident would not have come to the public fore.

He also said a complaint was lodged with the Nilambur police in this regard.

When contacted, Nilambur police said a case has been registered based on the complaint of Alipra and an investigation is going on.

