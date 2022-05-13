New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): A day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan was arrested on Thursday for protesting against an anti-encroachment drive carried out by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) in Delhi's Madanpur Khadar area, Delhi Police on Friday said that Khan is a 'declared history-sheeter and bad character as on March 30'.

"AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan is a declared history-sheeter and a bad character on March 30. As many as 18 FIRs have been registered against him till March 30," Delhi Police said.

Giving out details about Khan, Police said, "Khan is already a declared history-sheeter and a bad character as on March 30. The proposed 'Bad Character' Amanatullah Khan attended the institute of Jamia Millia Islamia but did not complete his degree. He is educated till 12th grade, which he passed in 1992-93. He is married to Shafla Khan and has a son and a daughter. He started his business at Jamia Nagar."

"Soon, he made a group consisting of persons from his village and his neighbouring villages and indulged in land grabbing and illegal constructions. A total of 18 cases/FIRs have been registered against him in different police stations in Delhi. Most of the cases are related to intimidation, threatening, hurting, riots causing hindrance to duties of public servants and causing enmities between two groups/ communities," the police said.

In view of the above involvements of Khan, it is clear that he has become a habitual and desperate criminal in the area. He has no respect for the law and order situation and has been repeatedly indulging in serious criminal activities, the police official said.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan, who was detained earlier on Thursday for protesting against an anti-encroachment drive carried out by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) in the Madanpur Khadar area and was later sent to judicial custody.

Later on Thursday evening, Khan was arrested by the Delhi Police, DCP southeast Esha Pandey said, adding that an FIR was lodged against him. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)