Gurugram, Apr 30 (PTI) A day after two groups clashed in Punjab's Patiala over an "anti-Khalistan march", Haryana Home Minister and BJP leader Anil Vij hit out at the AAP on Saturday, saying it was "most unsuitable" to rule the border state.

Asserting that the clash was a matter of great concern, he said people should maintain peace and trust that the Central government would not allow such activities in India.

"People in Punjab have started fighting among themselves with weapons on the streets. It is very dangerous and a matter of great concern," Vij said in Gurugram.

The groups had clashed in Patiala over the anti-Khalistan march, hurling stones at each other and brandishing swords. Police had to fire in the air to bring the situation under control.

The Punjab police booked 25 accused by name so far in six FIRs registered in connection with Friday's incident which left four persons injured.

"The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is most unsuitable for a border state like Punjab as peace and harmony is surely not their top priority," he alleged.

Vij was in the city to attend a state-level meeting of the BJP.

Attended by senior party leaders, including the BJP's Haryana unit president O P Dhankar, the meet aimed at sensitising and motivating workers to intensify the party's outreach activities.

"We are celebrating eight years of Jan Sampark Abhiyaan. The BJP has touched every life and we want more in our family now. We have transformed our nation our states and our cities," Dhankar said.

He congratulated all party MPs and MLAs, ministers, office bearers and workers for the successful eight years and said there was a long way ahead.

"We will run 'Maha Sampark Abhiyan' from May 5 to May 25 under which party workers will cover 100 homes each. They will make people aware of the BJP's achievements and goals. Even the chief minister will be a part of the initiative," Dhankar added.

