New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Monday called on Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, following his election as the 15th Vice President of India and ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

According to a release from Chadha's office, he extended his warm congratulations to Radhakrishnan on assuming the high office and also conveyed his best wishes to him on the auspicious occasion of Navratri.

Also Read | Money Laundering Case: Supreme Court Dismisses Jacqueline Fernandez's Plea To Quash INR 200 Crore Fraud Case Linked to Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

During their meeting, the AAP MP discussed the smooth and productive functioning of the Rajya Sabha, important national matters, and briefly highlighted key issues concerning the state of Punjab.

Chadha expressed confidence that under Radhakrishnan's leadership as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, the Upper House will continue to uphold the highest standards of democratic deliberation and inclusivity.

Also Read | What Is 'Heavy Soda' Trend? Know All About New Drink Craze Bubbling Up in US.

On September 12, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan assumed charge as the Rajya Sabha chairman after he took oath as the Vice President of India.

President Droupadi Murmu administered his oath at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, the Vice-President paid floral tribute at the memorials of Mahatma Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Subsequently, the Vice-President visited Parliament House Complex. On his arrival at the Parliament House Complex, he was welcomed by Union Ministers, the Deputy Chairman, Harivansh, and the Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha.

He offered floral tributes to the statues of eminent national leaders and freedom fighters at Prerna Sthal, who had made invaluable contributions to the freedom struggle and progress of the nation. On the occasion, he also planted a sapling in the Parliament House Complex to mark his first day in office after taking the oath as Vice-President of India.

Thereafter, VP Radhakrishnan entered the main Parliament House Building through the Shardul Dwar and formally assumed the charge as Chairman, Rajya Sabha. Floor leaders of various political parties also called on him on this occasion.

Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Harivansh, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha; Arjun Ram Meghwal, MoS for Parliamentary Affairs and Law & Justice; Dr L Murugan, MoS for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs; and PC Mody, Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)