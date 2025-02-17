New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha targeted Indian Railways alleging mismanagement of Mahakumbh 2025 and questioned their tactics on crowd management. Chadha took to his official 'X' handle and shared a video of his speech in the Rajya Sabha where he raised questions on the Ministry of Railways and raised questions on the steps taken by them over the crowd management in the Mahakumbh.

In his tweet, Chadha stated that the claims made by the government towards the preparations of Mahakumbh have been completely demolished on the ground. He added that the people visiting the Mahakumbh are facing huge problems and added that he raised issue in the Parliament on February 11 and today the government has closed the Prayagraj railway station.

The tweet read, "The claims made by the Railway Ministry regarding the preparations for the Maha Kumbh are falling apart one by one on the ground. The devotees going to Maha Kumbh are facing huge problems. I had raised this issue in Parliament on 11 February and today the government has given up and closed the Prayagraj Sangam station."

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath informed on Monday that 530 million devotees have visited the Mahakumbh 2025. He added that the process will continue for the next nine days.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said, "This moment is even more important for us when Mahakumbh is being organized, which has become the world's largest spiritual and cultural event to date. So far, 53 crore devotees have taken a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam and this process will continue for the next nine days."

Yogi Adityanath further stated that it is the potential of the country that the people are getting the opportunity to visit Uttar Pradesh. "Under the leadership of PM Modi, for the first time the faith of the country got respect. The wait of 500 years is over and now we can go to Ayodhya to offer prayers to Lord Ram. In 2016-17, when there was no BJP government in the state, the number of devotees coming to Ayodhya was only 2 lakh 35 thousand, and in 2024, this number is more than 14 to 15 crore devotees. This is the result of the contribution of the devotees", he added. (ANI)

