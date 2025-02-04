New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday gave a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha regarding the Mahakumbh stampede that occurred on January 29.

Singh, in his letter, stated that the Maha Kumbh is one of the largest religious events on Earth and has witnessed the 'horrific' stampede for the sixth time in the past 70 years.

"The Maha Kumbh, one of the largest religious events on Earth, has witnessed this horrific stampede for the sixth time in the past 70 years. This time, the mismanagement of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh and the VIP culture led to this tragic incident," Singh said.

The AAP Rajya Sabha MP claimed an uneven distribution of resources during the Maha Kumbh. He alleged that luxury cottages, private Ganga baths, and 24/7 control rooms were arranged for VIPs and VVIPs.

"Despite over Rs10,000 crore being spent on arrangements, the uneven distribution of resources was clearly visible. Luxury cottages, private Ganga baths, and 24/7 control rooms were arranged for VIPs and VVIPs, while common devotees were stuck amidst overcrowded bridges and countless barriers," he said.

"According to eyewitnesses, before the stampede, devotees pleaded with the police to open additional routes, but their calls were ignored. The most shocking part is that the price of VIP passes was Rs 255,000 per person. Was this the cost of the lives lost? The Kumbh Mela has a history of stampedes--1840, 1906, 1954 (Prayagraj), 1986 (Haridwar), 2003 (Nashik), 2013 (Prayagraj Railway Station), and now, in 2025, another tragedy has claimed 30 lives and injured over 90 people," the letter further reads.

The AAP MP said that the security arrangements proved inadequate, adding that VIPs had unrestricted access while common devotees faced dangerous conditions.

"By February 3, over 340 million devotees had participated in the Maha Kumbh, but the security arrangements proved inadequate. VIPs had unrestricted access, while common devotees faced dangerous conditions," Singh stated.

The deadly stampede at the Triveni Sangam Ghat claimed many lives, raising serious questions about the government's accountability. This incident highlights the government's complete failure.

"Therefore, I request permission to raise this important issue during Zero Hour," he added.

At least 30 people died and over 60 were injured in the stampede that occurred in the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh in the early morning of January 29 on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. (ANI)

