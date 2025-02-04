New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday gave an adjournment notice in the Rajya Sabha on the issue of increased ammonia levels in the Yamuna and the water crisis in Delhi.

Singh moved the notice for the suspension of business under Rule 267, demanding a discussion on the issue.

In his notice, the AAP MP claimed that the water supplied by Haryana to Delhi has seen an increase in ammonia levels.

"The ammonia levels in the Yamuna River have exceeded 7 PPM (parts per million), which is highly toxic. As a result, the production capacity of the Wazirabad water treatment plant has decreased. The people of Delhi are receiving drinking water from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. However, the water supplied by Haryana to Delhi has seen an increase in ammonia levels. The water from Haryana, coming to Delhi, is contaminated with untreated sewage and industrial waste, causing ammonia levels to exceed 7 PPM, which is 700 per cent above the treatable limit. This toxic ammonia-laden water is rendering Delhi's water treatment plants inactive, leading to a decline of 5% to 20% in water production, affecting approximately 3.4 million people," he said.

The AAP MP alleged further that it is evident that the unchecked disposal of untreated sewage and industrial waste from Haryana is worsening Delhi's water crisis.

He said that this is not merely negligence but an attempt to tarnish the image of the Delhi government deliberately.

"The pollution in the Yamuna River, including fertilizers, dyes, plastics, and decaying organic matter, is exacerbating ammonia contamination. Immediate intervention is required in this critical matter so that the people of Delhi can be relieved of the water crisis," Sanjay Singh said.

Earlier, AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal in a letter to the Election Commission raised serious allegations against Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Kejriwal claimed that the levels of ammonia contamination in the raw water being supplied to Delhi from Haryana were 'unprecedented and dangerously' high. In the letter, he claimed that the ammonia levels started increasing very sharply from 15 Jan onwards (around 3.2 ppm on 15 Jan) and reached 7 ppm a few days later.

Afterward, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini reacting to the allegations of Kejriwal that the Haryana government has "poisoned" the water supply to the national capital, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave 8500 crore to build a sewage treatment plant (STP) but it was not built.

The Haryana CM brought two jars of Yamuna water one collected from Delhi-Haryana border (Palla Ghat) and the other from Wazirabad in Delhi.

He said that there is a huge difference in the quality of the water tested in Palla and the water collected from Wazirabad. (ANI)

