Chandigarh, Dec 4 (PTI) Amid the ongoing farmers' agitation, AAP MP Bhagwant Mann on Friday said he has sought a special session of Parliament for the repeal of the Centre's three farm laws.

He said it is the only way forward to end the “agrarian stalemate.”

Mann, who is a Lok Sabha member from Sangrur seat in Punjab, has written a letter to Speaker Om Birla, seeking convening of a special session of the Lower House to repeal the Center's three farm laws.

In a statement here, Mann also accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of having a “stubborn attitude” towards farmers' demands.

"The Centre is maintaining a stubborn stance against farmers and their demands,” he said, adding had the government's intentions been clear, the issue would have been resolved in minutes.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and other areas have stayed put at various Delhi border points, protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

Regarding the implementation of one of the farm laws by the Delhi government, Mann dubbed it as "malicious propaganda" by the BJP and the Congress against the Aam Aadmi Party-led dispensation in Delhi.

He said it was Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who first raised his voice against the “draconian” laws at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

