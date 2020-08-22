New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Delhi BJP leaders on Saturday hit out at AAP, saying it was no longer a common man's party, a day after police arrested two persons for allegedly donating Rs 2 crore to it through shell companies.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, in a press conference, alleged that AAP has fooled the people of the city in the name of clean politics.

No immediate reaction was available from the Aam Aadmi Party.

"The Aam Aadmi Party is no longer a party of the common people but has become a party of people with black money," he claimed.

"The Aam Aadmi Party has fooled the people of Delhi in the name of clean politics. The party, which made a place in the hearts of people by talking about Swaraj, Lokpal bill, the same Aam Aadmi Party is now stabbing people in the back and is no longer a common man's party," he alleged.

The Delhi Police has arrested two men, including a chartered accountant, for allegedly donating Rs 2 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) through shell companies, according to officials.

The police received a complaint from the Registrar of Companies (RoC) where it was mentioned that the four companies, allegedly on April 5, 2014, donated Rs 50 lakh each to AAP, a senior police officer had said on Friday.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said, "The Enforcement Directorate should immediately seize Rs 2 crore received by AAP from donations and collect a 300 per cent penalty on it under the Income Tax Act."

The BJP leader said action should also be taken against the AAP leaders who were involved in the donation case.

