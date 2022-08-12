New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday held a protest near the Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's office against an alleged toll tax scam worth Rs 6,000 crore and demanded a CBI probe into it.

The party's Delhi unit leaders and workers, including Rajinder Nagar MLA Durgesh Pathak, took part in the protest.

They demanded that the Delhi LG recommend a CBI probe into the alleged scam during the BJP regime in the city's municipal corporation.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had on Wednesday written to the LG, demanding a CBI probe into the alleged toll tax scam, claiming that money collected from 10 lakh commercial vehicles coming to Delhi everyday was embezzled in connivance.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), however, has dismissed the allegations, calling them “baseless and without facts.”

“In 2017, the BJP gave a Rs 1,200 crore per annum contract to a company for toll tax-collection, but after the first year the company paid barely 10-20 per cent of the amount,” the AAP's erstwhile North MCD leader of opposition Vikas Goel alleged.

The same contract was later awarded to another company for a mere Rs 786 crores in 2021, but it also paid just Rs 250 crores to the MCD, he alleged.

“Delhi deputy CM sought a CBI inquiry into the matter but the LG isn't ready for it,” he charged.

The AAP will not give up its demand until the LG recommends a CBI probe into the "scam which is worth Rs 6,000 crore," party leader and Azadpur Mandi Chairman Adil Khan said.

