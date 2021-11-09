Lucknow, Nov 9 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday flayed the UP government for providing "inadequate" amount to children to purchase school dress, saying they have been left to "freeze" in the cold.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had launched the online transfer of Rs 1,100 into the bank account of parents of students from Classes 1 to 8 for uniform, sweater, bag and shoe or stocking.

The Rajya Sabha MP said with Rs 1,100 being provided by the state government, students won't be able to buy a schoolbag, dress, sweater and shoes.

He said the amount is too less to buy all these things as a minimum of Rs 2,600 should be deposited into the accounts.

“Yogiji has left the children of the Classes 1 to 8 to freeze in the cold,” he told reporters.

He said the drama of sending Rs 1,100 directly into the account of parents should be stopped.

He also asked to make public names of shops in all districts where all items are available for Rs 1,100.

