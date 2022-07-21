New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party has said it will launch a sustained campaign in the national capital on Saturday to build a mass movement against the Delhi civic body's revised property tax and health trade license fees.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said the party has decided to start the campaign across the city as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) did not pay heed to the party's "repeated request" for rollback of the charges that they hiked recently.

Also Read | Maharashtra Government Removes Stay Order on Metro Car Shed Project at Aarey Colony.

The party will drive the campaign in multiple phases to build a mass movement and also prepare the people of Delhi to take part in the fight against the MCD's "atrocities", he said.

In the first phase, a public awareness campaign will be organised from July 23 to July 30, he said.

Also Read | Droupadi Murmu Elected As15th President of India: Festive Mood at Her Hometown in Odisha's Mayurbhanj District.

"During this phase, our party workers will reach out to 50 lakh families across Delhi and tell them about the hike in property tax, health trade license fees by the MCD," he said, adding, "We will tell them about the sin that the BJP has committed and seek their support."

He said the AAP will also take out a march and stage a protest outside the BJP office on July 31.

"We hope the MCD rolls back its decision to hike property tax and other charges. If it doesn't fulfil our demand, we will further intensify our movement," he said, adding, "We will announce our next course of action on August 1 or August 2."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)