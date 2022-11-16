New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) The AAP will launch the first phase of its campaign for the MCD polls on Thursday and has appointed observers for every assembly constituency to ensure that party candidates take out padyatras and hold public dialogue across wards.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi unit here on Wednesday. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, AAP Delhi unit convenor Gopal Rai and all party district presidents attended the meeting.

Rai said the first phase of campaigning will start from November 17 and go on till November 22. The second phase will start on November 23.

During the meeting, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party appointed observers for every assembly constituency who will monitor the election campaign in their respective wards.

"These observers will ensure that padyatras, door-to-door interactions (with voters) and public dialogue take place in all wards. Central observers will monitor the overall campaign and report to the central office," Sisodia said.

"The party has given prominence to the organisation in the MCD elections, which is clearly indicated by the fact that office-bearers have been given tickets," he said.

The deputy chief minister said the observers will make sure that all the candidates contest the elections in "Kejriwal style".

"During the events, speeches and theme songs of CM Arvind Kejriwal should be played. Moreover, the candidates should interact with the people to understand their issues. The candidates will work as a team to contest these elections," Sisodia said.

The MCD polls will be held on December 4 and the counting of votes will take place on December 7.

