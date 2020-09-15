New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) The AAP on Tuesday said it will oppose in Parliament three bills related to the farm sector, claiming that they were a step towards privatising the farming industry.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will oppose the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, bills, Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann and AAP MLA Jarnail Singh said in a joint press conference.

Also Read | BSF Foils Infiltration Bid in Jammu, Says ‘Terrorists Were Seen Fleeing Towards Pakistan Side’.

"These bills will actually destroy the lives of farmers. They are a step towards privatising the farming industry. The MSP (minimum support price) will be finished and they will give a clear free hand to the private players,” Mann claimed.

“Earlier the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has privatised banks, LIC, railways etc and now they have targeted the agricultural lands. The farmers across India are protesting against them," he claimed.

Also Read | COVID-19 Pandemic-Hit Pune’s Sex Workers Yearn to Quit The Profession.

Singh said that the AAP will oppose these bills in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. “All the MPs of the AAP will stand united in opposition to this bill and will stand for the rights of the farmers," he said.

The AAP has four members in Parliament. Mann is the party's only Lok Sabha member while Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and N D Gupta are member of the Rajya Sabha.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)