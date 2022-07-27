New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party will hold a protest outside the BJP headquarters here on Wednesday against the Hooch tragedy in the saffron party-ruled Gujarat .

The death toll due to the consumption of spurious liquor in Gujarat's Botad district went up to 28, according to a senior state police offical .

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh's Debts Lower Than Other States, Claims Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy.

"It's murder," AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said in a tweet on Tuesday, alleging people lost their lives after consuming spurious liquor sold under the patronage of the BJP government in the state.

The AAP will protest against it on Wednesday at 1 pm in front of the BJP's headquarters in Delhi, he added.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: 35-Yr-Old Man Dies After Jumping off 10-Story Building.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)