Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 14 (ANI): Karnataka Aam Aadmi Party president Prithvi Reddy on Tuesday said that the party will seek people's opinions for the preparation of a manifesto for the state Assembly elections that will be held later this year.

He said that the manifesto will contain solutions to people's problems.

Also Read | Foreigners with Valid Visas Issued Before March 28, 2020 Will Be Allowed to Enter #China, … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Speaking at the press conference, Prithvi Reddy said, "This is the first time in Karnataka that people's opinions will be collected and a manifesto will be prepared based on the information about the people's requirements. Many parties pretend that they have gathered information by having a debate. Some parties hold discussions in five-star hotels. But what really needs to be discussed is with the common people and in the rural areas. Aam Aadmi Party has come up with a plan to make a system for this."

He said that people from all sections of society are expected to participate in the process.

Also Read | Maharashtra Government Employees Strike: Eknath Shinde Govt Rattled As 1.8 Million Employees Strike for Old Pension Scheme.

"Even when elections were held in other states, the assurance was given by the party in the form of a guarantee card to voters. And wherever we have won, voters have been given a report card about our achievements, and they can compare it with the guarantee card," he said.

Recalling AAP's "guarantees" to the people given by party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Reddy said that data will be collected from across the state to add more "assurances".

"On March 4, in Davangere, the party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal announced the first list of guarantees to the people of Karnataka. Among them, he has announced the guarantees of zero corruption, 300 units of free electricity, guaranteed employment for the youth and employment allowance of Rs 3000 per month until they get a job, farmers' loan waiver, minimum support price, free quality education, free quality health care, permanent employment for contract workers. To add more to the assurances, data will be collected across the state," he said.

"Once there was a discussion in a party meeting that if the government had only a little money, should it be used to build a flyover or build a school? If a flyover is built instead of a school, homeless children can sleep under it. But if a school is built, the students who studied in that school will one day build hundreds of flyovers. As such, priority was given to the development of government schools in Delhi," Reddy added.

Aam Aadmi Party State Manifesto Committee chairman Ashwin Mahesh said that the party will continue the process which was adopted in Delhi.

"With the intention of governing by listening to the people, information is being collected from the people and a manifesto is being prepared. Aam Aadmi Party has been doing this in Delhi since the first election, and we will do the same process in the Karnataka elections as well," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)