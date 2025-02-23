New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): AAP MLA Gopal Rai stressed that the party will fulfil its role as an opposition and raise their voice regarding the promises that the Bharatiya Janata Party made

Earlier in the day, the AAP elected Atishi, former Delhi CM and Kalkaji MLA, as the leader of the opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

The AAP was reduced to 22 seats in the recent Delhi assembly elections after dominating the 2015 and 2020 elections.

"...Today, AAP has elected Atishi as the leader of the opposition unanimously, and AAP will fulfil its responsibility as the opposition in Delhi. Since we have never been in the opposition, we are ready to be in the opposition now. We will raise our voices regarding the promises made by the BJP and continue to track the welfare schemes we started," Rai told ANI.

Meanwhile, former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi clarified on Sunday that she had sent the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena before the election and accused the BJP of "spreading misconception."

Addressing a press conference, Atishi said, "As CM, I had sent the CAG report to the speaker of the Delhi assembly. These CAG reports were sent to the assembly in a sealed envelope before the elections. BJP is trying to spread the misconception that the CAG report is being presented by them...The misconception being spread among the people of Delhi should be brought before the public."

In the same press conference, AAP senior leader Gopal Rai announced the party's decision to select Atishi as the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Meanwhile, the BJP is set to table the CAG report in the Delhi assembly on February 25 during the three-day session of the Legislative Assembly.

Speaking with ANI, Vijender Gupta said that tabling the CAG report is the foremost agenda item of the government, as decided in the cabinet meeting held on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the CAG report mentions irregularities in the supply of liquor, adding, "Now the truth will come out."

Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "The CAG report was withheld for the last three years. The government, which claims to be an honest party, is the most corrupt. They did not want to bring the CAG report before the public. In the performance-based report, it says that there are irregularities in the supply of liquor. On one hand, they said that they want to work on education and health, but they are working on alcohol. There is a liquor scam and there are irregularities in supply also. Now, the truth will come out." (ANI)

