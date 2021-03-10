Noida (UP), Mar 10 (PTI) AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday said his party would work for the welfare of farmers if it wins the upcoming panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Singh, the Uttar Pradesh unit in-charge of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), said this during a meeting with party members in Noida where he reviewed preparations for the elections.

During the meeting, Singh also discussed selection of candidates for these elections, AAP's Gautam Buddh Nagar spokesperson Sanjeev Nigam said in a statement.

“Aam Aadmi Party's members would implement the 'Delhi Model' of development in villages of Uttar Pradesh after winning panchayat elections,” Singh was quoted as saying in the statement.

“A system will be made in which farmers, especially those in western UP, will get their payment of sugarcane transferred in their bank accounts even before they could reach back their home after dumping their produce in mills,” the Rajya Sabha MP added.

Delay in payment of sugarcane to farmers and minimum support price of the crop are among vexing issues in western Uttar Pradesh.

Exuding confidence of winning the elections in UP, Singh added that AAP would soon release its list of candidates for the panchayat polls.

