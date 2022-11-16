New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday accused the AAP of making a false allegation about the alleged kidnap of one of its Gujarat assembly poll candidates, saying the Arvind Kejriwal-led party was speaking lies to cover up allegations of corruption against it.

"Ever since Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party have entered politics, they have established new standards of speaking lies. Every time their lies get exposed," The Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting told reporters here.

Thakur was responding to questions related to the allegation levelled by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia that the AAP candidate from Surat East assembly seat was kidnapped and forced to withdraw his nomination.

Referring to an earlier incident, the Union minister said the AAP had claimed that its MLAs in Delhi had gone missing, but they were found "enjoying a movie, having a meal and ice-cream".

"Those who once agitated against corruption are now neck-deep in corruption," Thakur said.

"I am not aware of the details in this particular case, but if you take a look at their earlier statements, they have been found to be fake. They make such statements only to remain in the headlines and hide their corruption," Thakur said.

