Chandigarh [India], March 6 (ANI): BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said the 2024-25 budget presented in the Punjab Assembly by the AAP government has failed to fulfil the poll promises and has disappointed all sections of the society be it farmers, industrialists or government employees.

Reacting sharply to the budget, Chugh said the staggering increase in the state debt which is likely to touch Rs 3.7 lakh crores was a glaring indication of a tottering economy. Last year the AAP government borrowed Rs 44,000 crores to run the economy which showed that there was no effort in resource generation.

The Bhagwant Mann government has failed to fulfil pre-poll promises and once again the government failed to provide the promised Rs 1000 per head pension to women.

While the farmers suffered major losses due to inclement weather conditions the budget has offered no relief to them. It showed that the AAP government has no concern for the farmers who suffered losses running into crores of rupees. Moreover, the funds allocated for the diversification of crops have been slashed by almost 50 per cent this time exposing the fake claims of the Bhagwant Mann government of being a pro-farmers government.

Even as farmers have been cheated the budget offers no scope for increasing investment in the industrial sector. The budget is a big disappointment for industrialists who get no relief or incentive to expand their business.

The national general secretary said it is one of the most disappointing budgets of the state government which harps on false and fake promises. (ANI)

