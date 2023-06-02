New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) AAP's rally on June 11 will serve as a platform for the residents of Delhi to express their indignation towards the Central government's ordinance, AAP Delhi Convenor Gopal Rai said on Friday.

Holding a meeting to assign the preparation responsibilities to office bearers, Rai said AAP workers will start conducting a door-to-door campaign from June 5 and encourage Delhi residents to attend the rally.

"The rally serves as a platform for the residents of Delhi to express their indignation and rage towards the Central government's ordinance.

"It is essential to recognise that the Constitution grants every citizen the right to vote, and any attempt by an individual or organisation to undermine this right should be met with a united public voice of opposition," he said.

Rai stated that a meeting will be held on June 4 to discuss the preparation of the mega rally, focusing on the involvement of 2,000 party mandals in Delhi.

Party's vice presidents have been assigned the responsibility to oversee the Lok Sabha constituencies, he said.

"The fight against the authoritarian rule of the BJP government will intensify nationwide. Despite the decision of the country's Supreme Court, the BJP-led central government has nullified it through the introduction of an ordinance. The rights of the people of Delhi have been violated," he said.

The AAP has been battling an Ordinance promulgated on May 19 by the Centre which brought under its ambit the powers to appoint and take disciplinary actions against Group 'A' officers from the DANICS cadre.

The Delhi government was given executive power in services matters, including transfer and posting of officers, in an important verdict by the Supreme Court earlier in May, a move that was offset by the Ordinance.

