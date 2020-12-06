Panaji (Goa) [India], December 6 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Sunday accused Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant of using the government machinery to suppress political dissent

While talking to ANI, Chadha said, "The growing support that AAP in Goa is receiving in their Electricity Aandolan has rattled the Goa Chief Minister. His clueless government is now using state machinery to crush the voice of political dissent. AAP meetings are being stopped by Goa police."

Also Read | Eluru Mystery Disease: Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Visit Town Struck by Disease.

"Our leader, Sandesh was arrested for addressing a public meeting on Electricity Aandolan in the constituency of Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane two days ago," he said.

He challenged Goa chief minister to arrest him in January when he will resume their Electricity Aandolan in Goa.

Also Read | DU Student Leader Sends Legal Notice to Yuvraj Singh’s Father Yograj for ‘Blasphemous Speech’.

Member of Delhi Legislative Assembly Chadha said, "AAP would provide free electricity up to 200 units within 48 hours if it is voted to power in Goa in the 2022 Assembly polls." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)