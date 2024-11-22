New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Delhi Minister Gopal Rai announced on Friday that the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) 'Revdi Pe Charcha,' campaign will be held across Delhi ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections.

Speaking about the campaign to ANI, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said, "Earlier the people used to pay the taxes and the politicians enjoyed the facilities. Arvind Kejriwal's government decided that the people should also get the facilities like the politicians. We gave various facilities to the people and the BJP said that these were 'revdi' and should be stopped. The AAP is launching the 'Revdi Par Charcha' campaign."

Also Read | Hathras: Mother Sentenced to Life for Husband’s Murder in Kapasia Village After Son’s Testimony.

"This campaign will take place across Delhi and people will be asked if the government should provide facilities to the people or not," said Rai.

The Delhi Environment Minister also spoke on pollution in Delhi and said, "The pollution level is improving gradually. However, we are monitoring the situation and making sure that GRAP is implemented effectively."

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: AAP Launches 'Revdi Par Charcha' Campaign Ahead of Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Taking to his official handle on X, AAP supremo Kejriwal posted, "The public's money, the public's Revdi, so the public has the right over it. Aam Aadmi Party is starting a "Revdi Par Charcha' with the public across Delhi from today."

AAP convenor launched the "Revdi Par Charcha" campaign on Friday, targeting the BJP and underlining his government's welfare schemes ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

Speaking at the AAP headquarters in the presence of senior leaders, Kejriwal announced that the campaign will reach people across Delhi through 65,000 meetings, where party workers will distribute pamphlets explaining six key welfare schemes of the AAP government.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Kejriwal said, "Three days ago, one of their leaders said, 'Vote for us, and we will do everything Kejriwal is doing.' If they want to replicate our work, why not vote for the original instead of the duplicate?"

He slammed BJP leaders for promising free electricity and water in Delhi while failing to implement similar measures in BJP-ruled states. Kejriwal also accused Union Ministers Amit Shah and Hardeep Puri of making false promises to the Purvanchali community during the last elections.

"They promised proper registrations for unauthorised colonies but haven't completed even one in five years. In contrast, we've given dignity to the lives of Purvanchal residents," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, AAP released the first list of 11 candidates for the assembly elections in Delhi, which are expected to be held in early 2025.

The party named candidates for constituencies including Chhatarpur, Kiradi, Vishwas Nagar, Rohtash Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Badarpur, Seelampur, Seemapuri, Ghonda, Karawal Nagar and Matiala seats.

A meeting of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the party was held at the residence of the party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to finalise the first list.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and minister and party leader Gopal Rai were also present at the meeting.

Assembly elections in Delhi are likely to be held in early 2025. However, the Election Commission has yet to announce the dates. The last Assembly elections in Delhi were held in February 2015.

In the 2015 assembly polls, the AAP secured an absolute majority and won 62 seats out of 70. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to win just 8 seats while Congress struggled to open their account.

Following the win, the Aam Aadmi Party formed the state government, with Arvind Kejriwal becoming Chief Minister. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)