Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 11 (ANI): A prominent wildlife conservation organisation 'Aaranyak', in a first-of-its-kind initiative, organised a three-day workshop on nature and wildlife filmmaking. The workshop emphasises the power of visual storytelling through the medium of film.

The workshop was organised from March 8 to 10 in association with Nikon India as an equipment partner and EcoNE as a media partner.

While inaugurating the workshop, Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, Secretary General & CEO of Aaranyak, encouraged the participants to take up the cause of conservation through their camera work.

Kumar Kishor Kalita, an official of Nikon India, also encouraged the participants to take advantage of technical advancements in the field of photography and videography for better storytelling.

During the workshop, various topics such as the basics of videography and cinematography, understanding nature and wildlife subjects, story development and video editing were covered.

"Participants also took part in outdoor video shooting in Garbhanga Reserve Forest and developed their practice projects during the process of learning various aspects of filmmaking," Aaranyak said in a statement.

"This workshop is part of a series of workshops on communication skill development for better storytelling on nature and wildlife subjects. We will continue to organise more such workshops on various related topics in the future as well," said Udayan Borthakur, Head of Media Production & Communications Division of Aaranyak.

Dr. Sanjib Parasar, Lecturer, Motion Picture Photography Department of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film and Television Institute in Kamrup, Assam conducted a thought-provoking session on documentary filmmaking.

The workshop was coordinated with the facility and expertise available within the Media Production & Communications Division of Aaranyak. Udayan Borthakur, a Senior Scientist and a wildlife photographer and filmmaker conducted various sessions of the workshop while Chinmoy Swargiary, Documentation & Production Officer in Aaranyak conducted the sessions on video editing.

Munmita Boruah, Manager of the Division coordinated the overall organisation of the workshop. (ANI)

