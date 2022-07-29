Mumbai, Jul 29 (PTI) Mumbai police registered two cases against protesters at the Aarey metro rail carshed site for trespass and unlawful assembly, an official said on Friday.

These activists, under the 'Save Aarey' banner, had gathered at the site on Thursday to protest the Maharashtra government's decision to go ahead with construction at the site overlooking what they claim are environmental issues.

"One First Information Report was against three persons for trespassing into the carshed site, while the second FIR was against 16 persons for gathering there unlawfully," he said.

On Thursday afternoon, some activists were detained by police while allegedly moving suspiciously near the carshed and released later with a warning, he added.

