Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): A newborn girl abandoned on the streets of Tiruchanoor town died early Thursday at the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) centre, where she was taken after being rescued, police said.

Tiruchanoor circle inspector Sudhakar Reddy told ANI that the newborn was left on the road near Ghantasala Circle in temple town Tiruchanoor on Wednesday."

Some local people saw the crying baby and took her to Tiruchanoor police station at around 7.30 pm on Wednesday," Reddy said.

Police called ICDS personnel and handed over the baby to them. The ICDS sleuths took the girl to give her proper care but she breathed her last, on Thursday wee hours. The ICDS personnel intimated the police about the death of the baby, Reddy said. (ANI)

