New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): The National Health Authority (NHA) achieved a significant milestone of generating over 2 crore tokens for out-patient department (OPD) registrations through the ABHA-based Scan and Share service on Tuesday, an official statement said.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, launched under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) in October 2022, this innovative paperless service has revolutionised the patient experience, particularly benefiting vulnerable groups such as the elderly, pregnant women, and those with mobility challenges, by eliminating the need to wait in long queues for appointments.

Also Read | Thane Shocker: HSC Student Dies by Suicide After College Seniors Strip Him Naked, Record His Nude Video in Murbad; Five Arrested.

The ABHA-based Scan and Share service enables patients to conveniently register for OPD appointments by scanning a QR code displayed at the OPD registration counter, thereby instantaneously sharing their ABHA profile for registration, the statement said.

The Scan and Share service is presently operational in over 3,860 healthcare facilities across 465 districts in 33 States and Union Territories of India. On average, one lakh patients use the scan and share service daily, saving time spent in queues, it added.

Also Read | Nagaland Budget 2024: CM Neiphiu Rio Presents State Budget for FY 2024-25 in Legislative Assembly.

The statement informed that among all the OPD tokens generated using ABHA, 75 per cent are done by first-time users, while 22 per cent return for subsequent OPD visits after availing of the token facility once, highlighting its widespread adoption and usefulness. The service usage data also gives an interesting fact that over 25 per cent users are above the age of 45 years. This signifies that the service is simple to use and adds convenience to routine OPD registrations.

Speaking on the importance of digital healthcare services, CEO, NHA said, "ABDM leverages digital technology to provide accessible and high-quality healthcare for all citizens of India. The Scan and Share facility is one such initiative through which ABDM promotes seamless patient registration by cutting down the waiting time significantly. It has ensured the accuracy of data entry into the systems, enhancing efficiency and empowering healthcare providers with comprehensive patient information. By such innovation, we aim to create a healthcare system where every individual can instantly access their health records and take charge of their health journey."

To drive further adoption of the Scan and Share service among hospitals and Digital Solution Companies (DSCs) providing technology to healthcare facilities, NHA offers financial incentives through the ABDM's Digital Health Incentive Scheme (DHIS) for 'Scan and Share' transactions and the generation of electronic health records.

Leading the adoption journey are Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Jammu and Kashmir, with impressive statistics showcasing their commitment to leveraging technology for citizen welfare.

The ABDM Public Dashboard provides insights into the service's utilization, with notable usage recorded across AIIMS in Delhi, Bhopal, Raipur, and Bhubaneswar. Remarkably, sixteen hospitals from Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir feature prominently in the top-performing facilities for the overall number of OPD tokens generated using the ABHA-based Scan and Share service, exemplifying their dedication to enhancing healthcare accessibility and efficiency.

The NHA is also dedicated to leveraging technology to enhance patients' access to healthcare services. The 'Scan and Share' service is now being implemented in pharmacies and plans are underway to extend it to diagnostic laboratory centres as well.

Additionally, the statement also noted that the upcoming services like 'Scan and Send' and 'Scan and Pay' will soon allow patients to conveniently scan a QR code at a facility (hospital or pharmacy) to send their health records, (including prescriptions or lab reports). Similarly, patients will have the convenience of making payments for tests or medicines prescribed to them directly through their app, eliminating the need to wait in lines for payment at healthcare facilities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)