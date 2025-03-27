New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): In a significant move, the Delhi Legislative Assembly, under the leadership of BJP MLA Abhay Verma, passed a motion on Thursday to dispose of long-pending cases referred to the Committee on Privileges, the Committee on Petitions, and the Committee on Questions and References from the Sixth and Seventh Legislative Assemblies.

The motion, presented by Verma with the permission of the Honorable Speaker, was adopted during the ongoing session of the Eighth Legislative Assembly.

Addressing the House, Abhay Verma, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Laxmi Nagar, highlighted the context of the motion, "Whereas, in its meeting held on December 4, 2024, the Seventh Legislative Assembly passed three resolutions that the pending works of the Committee on Privileges, the Committee on Petitions, and the Committee on Questions and References be examined by the respective committees of the Eighth Legislative Assembly under Rule 183; whereas, the provision under Rule 183 is rarely invoked and only in exceptional cases where a committee is unable to complete its work before the dissolution of the House."

Verma further emphasized that a significant number of cases have either not been examined by the respective committees or have remained unresolved for several years without any reports being submitted. He also pointed out that certain cases involving officials of the Delhi Government had escalated to the High Court of Delhi, further complicating their resolution.

The motion concluded with a resolution stating, "Therefore, this House resolves that no further action be taken on the pending cases referred to the Committee on Privileges, the Committee on Petitions, and the Committee on Questions and References during the Sixth and Seventh Legislative Assemblies, and that they be considered as disposed of."

The Delhi Legislative Assembly, on March 27, adopted a motion to dispose of eight pending court cases, including those filed by officers of the Delhi government. These cases were previously under review by various committees, such as Privileges, Questions and References, and Petitions.

The disposed cases include Anshu Prakash vs Government of NCT of Delhi & Ors. (W.P. (C) 2043/2018), Anshu Prakash vs Government of NCT of Delhi & Ors. (W.P. (C) 12197/2018), Shurbir Singh vs Government of NCT of Delhi & Ors. (W.P. (C) 2231/2018), J.B. Singh vs Government of NCT of Delhi & Ors. (W.P. (C) 2232/2018), Shurbir Singh vs Government of NCT of Delhi & Ors. (W.P. (C) 2348/2018), J.B. Singh vs Government of NCT of Delhi & Ors. (W.P. (C) 2353/2018), G. Narender Kumar vs Legislative Assembly of NCT of Delhi & Ors. (W.P. (C) 6575/2018), and Manisha Saxena vs Legislative Assembly of NCT of Delhi & Ors.. Additionally, the motion also covers Municipal Corporation of Delhi vs Govt. of NCT of Delhi (W.P. (C) 12929/2022), Shri Rajdut Gehlot vs Govt. of NCT of Delhi & Ors. (W.P. (C) 10927/2020), and South Delhi Municipal Corporation vs Govt. of NCT of Delhi (W.P. (C) 7019/2022). With the motion's adoption, all these cases will now be closed, according to Speaker office statement.

The passing of this motion marks a decisive step by the Eighth Legislative Assembly to clear the backlog of unresolved matters. The session, held on March 27, 2025, reflects the Assembly's intent to maintain legislative processes. (ANI)

