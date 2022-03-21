New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Slamming the Centre, Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday said central investigating agencies have been functioning under the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) dictatorship.

Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Delhi on Monday in connection with a coal scam probe.

"I have cooperated with ED without making any excuses. These investigating agencies have been functioning under BJP's dictatorship. Since they are failing to take on TMC democratically, they are using the central agencies to scare the opposition," Banerjee told mediapersons here.

He said he requested the central agency that his wife Rujira Banerjee will not be able to join the investigation in Delhi on Tuesday.

"My wife Rujira is not joining ED investigation tomorrow in Delhi. I have a 2.5-year kid and she cannot join the investigation tomorrow in Delhi. I had conveyed this today to ED and has requested them that she (Wife) is ready to join the ED investigation in the Kolkata Zonal office of ED which is well functional," added the TMC leader.

Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee on Monday approached the Supreme Court challenging the summons issued to them by ED for appearance here in connection with the money laundering probe linked to an alleged coal scam in West Bengal.

They have challenged the Delhi High Court March 11 order by which their pleas against the issuance of summons were dismissed. (ANI)

