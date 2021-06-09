Kolkata, Jun 8 (PTI) Continuing his visit to senior Trinamool Congress leaders at their houses, newly appointed party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday went to meet Sougata Ray to seek his blessings and discuss issues relating to politics.

Banerjee on Monday said that his party aims to spread its footprint in every corner of the country and a plan to this effect will be ready in a month. While speaking to reporters after coming out of Ray's residence, he said the BJP should not worry about issues concerning the TMC and instead focus on its infightings.

The Diamond Harbour MP, however, declined to take questions on BJP MLA and leader of the opposition in the state assembly Suvendu Adhikari who is now in Delhi to meet top saffron party leaders.

After Banerjee was made the party general secretary on Saturday, the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has met veteran leaders Subrata Bakshi, Partha Chatterjee and Sudip Bandyopadhyay.

