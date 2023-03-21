New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) The Supreme Court Tuesday held that the abolition of the Odisha Administrative Tribunal was constitutionally valid.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud rejected the challenge to the decision by the tribunal bar association.

"We hold that abolition of Orissa Administrative Tribunal (OAT) was constitutionally valid. Article 323A (dealing with Administrative tribunals) does not preclude the Union of India to abolish state administrative tribunals. The decision to abolish the tribunal is not violative of Article 14 of the Constitution," the bench also comprising Justice PS Narasimha said.

The apex court was hearing an appeal filed by the Orissa Administrative Tribunal Bar Association against a high court order that upheld the notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Training of the central government on August 2, 2019, which abolished OAT.

The high court had noted in its order that there was sufficient material to support the view of the state government that OAT has not served the purpose of delivery of speedy justice to litigants.

