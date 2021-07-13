New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) The national capital vaccinated 36,342 people against the coronavirus on Monday, according to the Delhi government's vaccination bulletin issued on Tuesday.

The first dose of the Covid vaccine was administered to 22,262 beneficiaries while another 14,080 received the second dose, it said.

Meanwhile, a 'pink vaccination centre', which will exclusively cater to women, was set up in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar area.

The city has administered 89,37,969 vaccine doses so far, and a total of 20,94,502 people have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the bulletin.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the "shortage of doses" was the reason behind the low numbers of vaccination in the city.

"However, we received about 1.5 lakh doses of Covishield last night. But, this would last only for about a day and a half," he told reporters.

The city currently has 1,68,000 Covishield doses after receiving a fresh stock of 1,57,630 doses on Monday. Apart from Covishield, Delhi has 2,27,000 Covaxin jabs in its stock.

However, only a 20 per cent of the available Covaxin shots can be used for the first dose since "its stocks are limited and have irregular delivery cycles," the Delhi government said. PTI

