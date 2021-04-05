New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) A suspected arms supplier and a member of an interstate gang of robbers was arrested on Monday evening after a brief exchange of fire near central Delhi on Monday, police said.

Raju was absconding in a case of Arms Act in Vasant Vihar after jumping bail granted to him due to the coronavirus pandemic,

Acting on a tip-off, Raju was intercepted at Shanti Van area in the evening. The suspect was asked to surrender, but he whipped out a pistol and fired at police, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said.

Police retaliated, following which Raju suffered injuries in his legs and was rushed to a hospital. Five semi-automatic pistols and four live cartridges have been recovered from the suspects, officials said.

Seven rounds were fired -- four by accused and three by police. The scooter was found stolen from Ghaziabad, officials said.

Raju was previously involved in more than two dozen criminal cases, including murder, armed robbery, snatching and arms smuggling, in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, the DCP said. PTI

