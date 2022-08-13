Dholpur (Raj), Aug 12 (PTI) The brother-in-law of sitting BJP legislator from Dholpur Shobharani Kushwah and another man were arrested on Friday after a decade of remaining absconding in a murder case in this Rajasthan district, police said.

The arrested accused in the Naresh Kushwah murder case were identified as Shivram Kushwah and Jitendra Kushwah. Police had declared a reward of Rs 5,000 each on their arrest. Shivram is BJP MLA's brother-in-law, they said.

Police said Shobharani's husband and former MLA B L Kushwah has also been convicted in the murder case.

Acting on a tip-off, Sadar police station SHO Virendra Meena nabbed both the accused from Sepau bypass crossing, Dholpur SP Dharmendra Singh said.

Naresh Kushwaha was shot dead on December 27, 2012 in Jheel ka Pura village in Dholpur district. A case of murder was registered against five people on the basis of the complaint lodged by the victim's brother Than Singh. A court had sentenced former Dholpur MLA B L Kushwaha to life imprisonment in 2016 in connection with the case.

