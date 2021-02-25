Jaipur, Feb 25 (PTI) Two persons including a Rajasthan police sub-inspector were arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday in two separate bribery cases in Baran and Bhilwara districts of the state.

Sub-Inspector Sitaram Meena, posted at Baran's Sadar police station, had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a man for not beating up his relative during custodial interrogation in a separate criminal case.

He took Rs 2,000 at the time of the verification of the complaint and was trapped on Thursday while he was taking the remaining sum of Rs 3000, ACB Director General B L Soni said.

In Bhilwara, Assistant Administrative Officer Krishna Kumar Chaubey was arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 2,500 for helping the complainant in a matter related to the SDM office.

He had already taken the money in two instalments.

