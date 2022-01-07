Jammu, Jan 6 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday filed a charge sheet against 39 people, including several government officials, in alleged misappropriation of ration worth over crores of rupees in Jammu district, officials said.

The case was registered in 2006 after verifying the allegations of misappropriation of ration issued under various schemes in Jammu from 2004 to 2005, an ACB spokesperson said.

The 39 accused including Ashok Kumar Pandita, the then Assistant Director Mills Jammu, and other public servants including various the then Assistant Directors, then Tehsil Supply Officers, Supervisors, Storekeepers, Ration Dealers of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) and private beneficiaries - flour mill owners, he said.

It was alleged that the ration under (BPL) Below Poverty Line, (AAY) Antyodaya Anna Yojna and (APS) Annapurna Schemes has been drawn in excess in Jammu Rural tehsil by fraudulent means and was sold in the open market, he said.

The joint surprise check was conducted on the allegations of excess withdrawal of ration under below poverty line, Antyodaya Anna Yojna and Annapurna schemes and fraudulent sale of excess drawn ration in the market in tehsil Jammu rural, which consisted of four blocks namely Marh, Satwari, Bhalwal and Dhansal revealed that during the year 2004-2005, the officials had fraudulently and dishonestly drawn ration -- rice, wheat and atta -- under BPL and AAY schemes on subsidized rates during the year 2004-05.

The entire quantity of food grains drawn in excess of the actual requirements under these schemes had fraudulently and dishonestly been shown issued to ration dealers who were either non-existent or had denied having received any ration in excess of the actual requirements under said schemes during the year 2004-05, the spokesman said.

They stood disposed of by above named public servants to confer undue benefit upon themselves to the tune of Rs 6, 08, 91,039, he said.

The public servants in this manner while abusing their official position in league with each other had conferred upon themselves undue pecuniary advantage of Rs 6,14,31,939 thereby causing corresponding loss to the state exchequer, he said.

The allegations levelled in the JSC were substantiated and accordingly, ACB registered the FIR, he said.

During the course of investigation, it has been established that the accused public servants have by abuse of their official position and in furtherance of criminal conspiracy with private beneficiaries and mill owners have caused loss to the tune of Rs 6,36,39,077 to the state exchequer for their pecuniary benefits, which constitute commission, he said.

The next date of hearing in the case has been fixed on February 4.

