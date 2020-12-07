Jammu, Dec 7 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday registered a case against four officials of the Jammu Municipal Corporation and a restaurant owner for illegal construction here, a spokesperson of the anti-graft body said.

Searches were conducted at the houses of the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating material, he said.

“The verification revealed that one Sanjeev Bhasin sought the permission for renovation of his commercial building being run as a restaurant 'Hot Billon' to the extent of existing area in ground floor (102 sqft), proposed area in ground floor (127.5 Sqft), totalling 229.5 sqft and proposed 229.5 sqft area in first floor which was granted to him on July 22, 2013," he said.

During the probe, it was found that the owner had initially constructed the whole building illegally in connivance with the then officers of JMC and under the garb of new permission, he raised a huge three-storied commercial building.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)