Jaipur, Jul 1 (PTI) Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) teams on Thursday raided various locations of three Rajasthan government officials who have been booked for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to their incomes, officials said.

During a search at various locations of executive engineer of Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) Nirmal Kumar Goyal in the city, it was found that he had invested Rs 6 crore in various assets, which is over 1400 percent more than his real income during his service tenure, the ACB said in a statement.

Twenty-three liquor bottles, USD 2,000 and 245 Euros, over Rs 2.27 lakh cash, three cars, two plots of land, documents of a haveli, keys of two bank lockers, 318 grams of gold, 3.5 kg of silver and other property documents were seized from Goyal's possession, it said.

Other ACB teams at Goyal's locations recovered one car, Rs 1.60 lakh cash, 323 grams of gold, 4.4 kg of silver, a high-end luxury car from his farmhouse, besides a dairy mentioning his dealings, the statement said.

In another action, locations of Soorsagar police station SHO Pradeep Kumar Sharma were searched in Jodhpur, Bhopalgarh and Bikaner, it said.

Prima facie, it was found that Sharma has an investment of Rs 4.43 crore, which is over 300 percent more than his income during service tenure, the ACB said. The teams also found land documents for a stone crusher and a private school, it added.

ACB teams also raided six locations of District Transport Officer (DTO), Chittorgarh, Manish Kumar Sharma in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Chittorgarh and Udaipur, the statement said,

The teams found Sharma's investment of Rs 1.84 crore in various assets, which was over 200 percent more than his legal income during service tenure, it said.

Documents of properties in Udaipur, Jaipur, Jodhpur were found in his possession. The locations are being further searched, the ACB said.

Rupees 1 lakh, a luxury car and a motorcycle, documents of foreign trips etc were seized from the locations, it said.

