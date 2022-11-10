Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 10 (ANI): The Anti-Corruption Bureau officers said that the team seized some valuable documents along with gold from the residence of ex-district magistrate (DM) of Nellore district.

Padma worked as Nellore district's DM in civil Supplies. ACB team seized some valuable documents along with some gold.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Seven Leaders, Including Former CM Vijay Rupani Not To Contest Upcoming Polls.

The team of ACB inspected 11 places across the state, the agency said.

On this occasion, ACB officials said that a case has been registered at the Vedayapalem Police Station, regarding the misappropriation of funds in civil supplies of Nellore district and that ACB officials are investigating this case as per the orders of higher authorities. (ANI)

Also Read | Measles Outbreak: Centre Deputes High-Level Team to Mumbai To Assess and Manage Upsurge in Cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)