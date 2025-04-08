Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday instructed officials to expedite the process of addressing grievances and finding solutions to people's problems. He emphasized the use of the latest technology, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), to regularly update applicants on the progress of their complaints.

According to a release, the petitions of the people for which solutions can be found should be resolved within the stipulated time, the Chief Minister said. Similarly, with regard to complaints for which solutions cannot be found, the petitioners should be given all the details as to why the complaints are not being resolved, CM Naidu told the officials.

The Chief Minister who conducted a review meeting at the State Secretariat in grievances redressal, made several suggestions to the officers. He felt that collecting the Aadhar numbers and the Aadhar-linked mobile numbers is mandatory to check the fake complaints.

If anyone tries to make a complaint repeatedly on the same issue misleading the government machinery and by misusing the system, the details of such persons should be collected and the complaint too should be studied in detail, he added.

If anyone makes a grievance complaint after the petition is disposed of, feedback should be taken from such persons, the Chief Minister noted. The respective district collectors can contact the petitioners concerned to resolve the complaints received directly by them so that such petitiones can be disposed of at a faster pace, the Andhra Pradesh CM said.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that the largest number of petitions are being received with regard to only three wings, Revenue, Police and Municipal Administration. Complaints with regard to land have gone up as the previous government had violated the resurvey guidelines.

The complaints mainly concern changes in the name of the landowner in revenue records, changes in names in pattadar passbooks and differences in extent in the resurvey. Similarly, major complaints with regard to the Police department are property disputes, cybercrime, marriage issues, land disputes and crimes linked to financial issues.

Also, a lot of complaints are being received by the Municipal wing too which are mainly on encroachment of government properties, taking up constructions violating the norms, illegal constructions and property tax. (ANI)

