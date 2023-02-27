Jaipur, Feb 26 (PTI) Sikar police have arrested an accomplice of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara in connection with the murder of gangster Raju Thehath.

Dinesh Jakhar (21) alias Dina Bari was also wanted in connection with an attack on a liquor contractor.

Also Read | Nagaland Assembly Election 2023: Driver Killed, 15 Polling Staff Injured in Road Accident in Wokha.

Sikar SP Karan Sharma said Dinesh had hatched the conspiracy to murder Thehath.

Thehath was shot dead outside his house in Sikar in December last year.

Also Read | West Bengal: Missing for Three Days, TMC Leader Jagatpal Baraik’s Body Found in Well in Jalpaiguri.

The accused is a member of Bishnoi and Godara's gang.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)