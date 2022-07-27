New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) A 34-year-old man who was absconding for almost 13 years after allegedly killing a person in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar has been arrested by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch, officials said.

Sandeep alias Rinku is the fourth accused arrested in the case that was lodged in 2009, they added.

In November 2009, the body of a man was found near the DDA market at Tilak Nagar.

A man had told police that he got information from an autorickshaw driver that someone had killed a person near a building at the DDA market.

When he rushed to the spot, he found the body of his brother-in-law, Raja. The man also told the police that a big stone was found lying on the victim's chest and that blood was oozing out of his mouth.

"A murder case was registered and during investigation, three accused -- Sunny, Rahul and Sanjay -- were arrested," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vichitra Veer said on Tuesday.

However, the fourth accused -- Sandeep -- evaded arrest by constantly changing his hideouts and was declared a proclaimed offender in 2010, the officer added.

Over the last one year, the investigating officer of the case gathered details, activated secret informers and succeeded in ascertaining the identity of the accused.

Based on a tip-off, a midnight operation was conducted at Vikas Nagar and the accused was arrested, the DCP said.

Sandeep hails from Haryana. He was hiding in Bihar and Jharkhand, where he started working as a labourer and also got married to a woman, police said.

